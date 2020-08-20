Ballston Spa CSD reopening plan forum rescheduled after employee tests positive for coronavirus

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Sapa Central School District educators rescheduled Wednesday night’s reopening plan community forum to Thursday night after they received news that an employee that attended training during the week tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee is following the quarantine protocol mandated by the Department of Health.

The Saratoga County Health Department began contact tracing methods to determine who was in close proximity with the employee, those individuals will be contacted.

Superintendent Ken Slentz said the virtual reopening presentation will be held Thursday night from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

