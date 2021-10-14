Ballston Spa CSD going remote Friday due to bus driver shortage

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Central School District is shifting to remote learning on October 15 due to a shortage of bus drivers. Superintendent of Schools, Ken Slentz, made the announcement on the district website.

Students in grades K-5 will follow a half-day remote instruction schedule while middle and high school students will have a full day of remote instruction. Certain academic programs and special education classes will be held in-person with transportation provided by the district.

“With 10 drivers out tomorrow (due to a variety of reasons including illness, quarantine, positive cases, etc.) and each of them being assigned to at least 4 runs during the day, we simply are unable to cover this many runs with office staff and mechanics who typically step in when we have absences,” said Slentz.

Slentz said students attending out of district schools will still be transported on Friday.

The Clean Tech ECHS and BOCES programs will be held on-site with students providing their own transportation. The Spa Academy will be held in-person on site at TEC-SMART with district transportation provided.

Slentz said the district fully expects they will be back to a regular in-person schedule on Monday, October 18 as most of the drivers will be returning.

More information can be found on the district website for each school and individual programs.