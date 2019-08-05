Ballston Spa company hosts back-to-school giveaway for the community

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – E&A Custom T-Shirts hosts its 2nd annual backpack and t-shirt giveaway to help the community during back-to-school season.

The family-owned business giving away 500 backpacks and 500 white t-shirts to get custom printed for the event.

“We wanted to do it in the first place because when I was a kid I grew up in a rough place in Albany and there was no businesses doing what I’m doing and there was no one to help me,” said E&A Custom T-Shirts Owner Efrain Melendez.

Any backpacks not picked up will be dropped off to Albany students in need.





