Ballston Spa closes street traffic, making room for outdoor diners

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In coordination with restaurants and businesses, the capital seat of Saratoga County will close Front Street from Low Street to Bath Street on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 is the first day the evening closure takes place, ahead of an official ribbon-cutting on Friday.

Closing this section of Front Street lets restaurants significantly extend outdoor seating areas to make room for social distancing as we progress through New York’s reopening phases upstate. The village is celebrating the return of in-person dining downtown at popular eateries like the Whistling Kettle, Iron Roost, Sunset Grill, the Front Street Social CLub, Next Door Kitchen and Bar, Front Street Deli, and Henry’s Tavern.

These establishments have to limit indoor dining capacity to 50%, so Front Street seating outdoors makes up for the shortfall. Minimum parking space restrictions will be waived at restaurants parking lots throughout the village so owners can add tables there.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, traffic on Front Street from Milton Avenue (Route 50) to Low Street will be one-way only. All traffic from Milton Avenue must exit left by Low Street.

The Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council parking lots on Front Street, west of Bath Street, and the Saratoga County complex lots on West High Street will become public parking after 5 p.m. to make up for lost street parking.

The closure will end either when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted or the village board decides to end or change the plan.

Ballston Spa is not the only location looking to make room for outdoor seating. On Tuesday, the Saratoga Springs City Council passed an amendment allowing restaurants to expand temporary seating to public areas like sidewalks.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES