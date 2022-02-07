Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association offering scholarship

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa High School seniors who hold jobs in their community will once again be eligible for a $500 scholarship reward. The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association (BSBPA) announced Monday their scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior in the class of 2022 who has demonstrated professionalism in their place of employment and responsibility in their school community.

Students can pick up an application sheet at the Ballston Spa High School guidance office. A printable version is also available on the BSBPA website. Completed applications can be submitted to the guidance office or can be scanned and emailed directly to the BSBPA at info@ballston.org. Applications can also be submitted via traditional mail, sent to BSBPA Scholarship, PO Box 386, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Submission deadline is March 18.

If you are a Ballston Spa business that has a BSHS senior working for you and you think they fit the bill, you are urged to encourage them to apply for the scholarship.