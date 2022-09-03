ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Over to Saratoga we go, the Blue Streaks kicking things off against Ballston Spa. With the game tied at 7 all late in the second quarter the Scotties put together a touchdown drive to take the lead before halftime thanks to Nick Savini scoring on a quarterback sneak.

Coming out of the half Ballston put together what might have been a touchdown drive to open the second half, but turned it over on downs. Saratoga would end up coughing the pig skin up on the ensuing drive and the Scotties took advantage. They scored another touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Ballston spa will play Colonie next Friday at 7 p.m.