BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Board of Education announced Dr. Gianleo Duca as the next superintendent of schools. This appointment comes after Dr. Duca began as the interim superintendent in September 2022.

The board expresses Dr. Duca has not only been successful in every previous leadership role he has held; he is also highly regarded by those he has worked with and supported in those positions. Indicated Board of Education President Jason Fernau states, “Our survey of staff, parents and caregivers, students, and community members provided the basis for a candidate profile looking for stability and longevity, continuity of curriculum, familiarity with our district and community, and excellent listening and communication skills, as requirements in our next leader,” “Dr. Duca meets the criteria of that candidate profile”.

Western New England University, Salem State University and The Sage Colleges alum Dr. Duca comments, “It is truly an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the Ballston Spa Central School District. It is a responsibility for which I am humbly grateful, and one that I do not take lightly. I have a strong sense of dedication and a tremendous respect for our students, staff, caregivers, and the larger community of Ballston Spa,” “I take great pride in the excellent work that I have seen here over the past eight years. I am confident that together we will continue our work in developing innovative programming options while simultaneously meeting the needs of each of our students.”

Ballston Spa schools explains Dr. Duca has been in the district since 2015 where he served as an Assistant Principal and Interim Principal before being appointed Principal in July 2018. He continued as Principal until September 2022 and served simultaneously as the Coordinator of Secondary Special Education Services, during 2020 through 2022. The board looks forward to Dr. Duca working with all members of the Ballston Spa school district in creating excellent education.