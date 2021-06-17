Ballston Spa Announces 1-Week Pop-Up Bike Lane Demonstration

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa is holding a 1-Week Pop-Up demonstration bicycle project on Hyde Boulevard from June 28 to July 6. The pop-up demonstration project will include a typical bicycle lane in each direction. This project is one of the early steps of Ballston Spa’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan.

On June 30, the Consultant Team will be at Kelley Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the project. A short presentation will be held at 6 p.m. and the remaining time will be used as an open house.

Ballston Spa’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan will assess sidewalk improvements, recommend potential solutions for traffic calming, and recommend bicycle infrastructure improvements, including connecting the Village to the Zim Smith Trail.

If you want to give your feedback on this demonstration fill out their survey.

For more information about the project go to their website.