Ballston Spa Announces 1-Week Pop-Up Bike Lane Demonstration

News
Posted: / Updated:
Bike lane image on asphalt road

Asphalt bike lane. (Andrew Gook / Unsplash)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa is holding a 1-Week Pop-Up demonstration bicycle project on Hyde Boulevard from June 28 to July 6. The pop-up demonstration project will include a typical bicycle lane in each direction. This project is one of the early steps of Ballston Spa’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan.

On June 30, the Consultant Team will be at Kelley Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the project. A short presentation will be held at 6 p.m. and the remaining time will be used as an open house.

Ballston Spa’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan will assess sidewalk improvements, recommend potential solutions for traffic calming, and recommend bicycle infrastructure improvements, including connecting the Village to the Zim Smith Trail.

If you want to give your feedback on this demonstration fill out their survey.

For more information about the project go to their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire