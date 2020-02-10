Ballston Spa 5th graders perform thanks to Broadway stars

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y.(NEWS10)—For the last five weeks, Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s Dance Residency and Alicia Albright from the Broadway musical Frozen worked with the 5th graders at Malta Ave. Elementary School, in Ballston Spa.
Monday’s snow only delayed their rehearsal an hour, and at 2 p.m. they put on the show for the rest of their schoolmates. This years performance was “Sensational Soul,” an out-pouring of music by Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and many others.
