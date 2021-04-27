Ballston Lake woman arrested, accused of stealing $27K+ from KeyBank

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Count Sheriff’s Office arrested Renea Savona, 54, of Ballston Lake following a lengthy investigation.

Police say between October 2020 and January 2021, while working as the bank manager of KeyBank located at 525 Vischer Ferry Road in Clifton Park, Savona stole around $27,437 and forged multiple checks.

Police charged Savona with the following:

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

Forgery in the 2nd Degree (two counts)

Savone was arraigned in the Town of Clifton Park Court and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.