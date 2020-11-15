Ballston Lake man facing assault and burglary charges

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ballston Lake man is facing multiple felony charges following a Saturday night disturbance call in Halfmoon. Police say Jeffrey Myatt, 42, entered a dwelling at the Falcon Trace Apartments, caused serious injury to another person, stole a purse containing a credit card and smashed a television set.
Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say the individual Myatt is accused of assaulting was not a participant in the crime. The victim was treated at Malta Med Urgent Care and released.
The charges the 42-year-old is currently facing are:
- First Degree Burglary
- Second Degree Burglary
- Second Degree Assault
- Third Degree Criminal Mischief
- Fourth Degree Grand Larceny
- Fourth Degree Criminal Mischief
Wyatt has been arraigned virtually by Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance pending further action.