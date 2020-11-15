Ballston Lake man facing assault and burglary charges

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ballston Lake man is facing multiple felony charges following a Saturday night disturbance call in Halfmoon. Police say Jeffrey Myatt, 42, entered a dwelling at the Falcon Trace Apartments, caused serious injury to another person, stole a purse containing a credit card and smashed a television set.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say the individual Myatt is accused of assaulting was not a participant in the crime. The victim was treated at Malta Med Urgent Care and released.

The charges the 42-year-old is currently facing are:

First Degree Burglary

Second Degree Burglary

Second Degree Assault

Third Degree Criminal Mischief

Fourth Degree Grand Larceny

Fourth Degree Criminal Mischief

Wyatt has been arraigned virtually by Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance pending further action.