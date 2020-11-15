Ballston Lake man facing assault and burglary charges

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ballston Lake man is facing multiple felony charges following a Saturday night disturbance call in Halfmoon. Police say Jeffrey Myatt, 42, entered a dwelling at the Falcon Trace Apartments, caused serious injury to another person, stole a purse containing a credit card and smashed a television set.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say the individual Myatt is accused of assaulting was not a participant in the crime. The victim was treated at Malta Med Urgent Care and released.

The charges the 42-year-old is currently facing are:

  • First Degree Burglary
  • Second Degree Burglary
  • Second Degree Assault
  • Third Degree Criminal Mischief
  • Fourth Degree Grand Larceny
  • Fourth Degree Criminal Mischief

Wyatt has been arraigned virtually by Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance pending further action.

