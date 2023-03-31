GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) —When people in the city of Gloversville got ready for the day on Thursday, the last thing they expected to find was a bald eagle. On the corner of Kingsboro Avenue and First Avenue, Gloversville resident, Carly Alling, acted quickly to take photos of the bald eagle, followed by other members of the community.

“I was taking my daughter to school, heading south. Seeing the eagle right here, I pulled over, it was huge,” described Alling.

Alling reached out to NEWS10 to share the sighting. She wanted to do something to bring awareness to the bald eagle.

“We’d like to see them protected as much, and definitely spread the word around, as we don’t see them very often at all,” said Alling.

On the opposite side of First Avenue, Dr. Tom Eagan recalled the last time he had seen a bald eagle in the area. Dr. Eagan has family in other states who also enjoy seeing bald eagles.

“I saw one on one of these city streets a year ago, and then we were amazed to see this recent one, right on this corner right here. “I think it must be that our environment must be coming back too,” explained Dr. Eagan.

Jeff Wernick of the Department of Environmental Conservation, says bald eagles have made quite the comeback in the state. In response to the situation in Gloversville, Wernick stated the following:

“In New York, they are no longer considered endangered. As of March 2022, there were close to 1,000 bald eagles. In the 70’s there were only two in the whole state,” stated Wernick.

Residents of Gloversville say they are hopeful to see future bald eagle sightings more often than once a year. Time will tell when the next local sighting happens.