Baker announces new COVID restrictions impacting western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A new round of restrictions is tacking on new concerns for local businesses in Western Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced new statewide COVID-19 restrictions, including new capacity and gathering limits. Local businesses are attempting to adjust. The owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness will have to cut capacity once again.

“It’s been challenging, I’m not going to lie,” owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness, Ashley Brodeur, said.

Gov. Baker announced that most industries will need to reduce capacity to 25 percent. This includes restaurants, retail, places of worship, and gyms. Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam is accustomed to smaller class sizes. Before the pandemic, 20 people could be in a class at once. Now, only six can workout at a time.

“The other thing about a lot of these restrictions is not a lot of people necessarily show up as they used to so you might be restricted but it might not be that big of an impact if people aren’t showing up to your business,” Brodeur said.

Gov. Baker acknowledges the challenges these new restrictions impose, and he plans to provide assistance to small businesses.

“And like I said, we know that this means for our small businesses, especially restaurants and indoor entertainment venues and activities, which is why we will be back here tomorrow with a plan for them,” Baker said.

Baker is also limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people, which applies to both private homes, event venues, and public spaces.

These new restrictions will last at least two weeks.