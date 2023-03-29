SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Purple Cupcakes for Epilepsy fundraiser returned to SUNY Schenectady, bringing together alumni bakers who help bake and sell cupcakes decorated with purple to represent the condition.

Founder Stephen Piorkowski said he survived childhood illness at just age two which now causes him to have seizures.

“As I proceeded, I saw a doctor here in Albany and I took this medicine called Kepra and here I am, four years without a seizure,” Piorkowski said.

He started the annual bake sale after he graduated from SUNY Schenectady in hopes to raise awareness about the condition and inspire others like Mary Silvestri and her 9-year-old daughter Anna who was diagnosed with Epilepsy.

“It was really important for me to have Anna here with me to participate. When somebody is going through this, you want to find the positive and the light in something like this and for Anna I think it’s really important she find the good and the positive and a way to help other people,” Silvestri said.

All proceeds support the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York and the Stephen Piorkowski scholarship for students whose lives are impacted by Epilepsy.

“Once you get something that helps you, find a way, find out what your talent is,” Piorkowski said. “I have a talent in baking and cooking. Use it to make and change a persons life for the better.”