Bail reform to plastic bags: 12 new laws taking effect in New York in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Below is a list of new laws in New York that will become effective this year.
Beginning Jan. 1st
- Bail reform– ends cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.
- Brianna’s Law expansion– individuals born after Jan. 1, 1993 must complete a boater safety course before operating a motorized watercraft.
- Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act– all farm workers must be paid time and a half if they work more than 60 hours a week. They must also get 24 hours of consecutive time off every week.
- Improved access to IVF treatments– large group health insurance policies are required to cover IVF services.
- Improved access for mental health/addiction services– Mandated expanded coverage must be provided by health insurers for mental health and addiction services.
- Paid family leave updates– farm laborers and other eligible workers will be able to take up to 10 weeks of paid time off under the law. The law protects the jobs of those who use family leave. Workers will be eligible to be paid up to $840.70 a week during their leave.
- Teen voting– 16 and 17-year-olds will now be able to pre-register to vote, automatically registering them when they turn 18-years-old.
Beginning Jan. 15th
- Adoption records– adoptees will now be able to obtain a copy of their birth certificate when they turn 18-years-old.
Beginning Jan. 31st
- Minimum wage increase– minimum wage increases to $12.50. In Long Island and Westchester the minimum wage increases to $14.00
Beginning March 1st
- Plastic carryout bag ban– with some exceptions, plastic bags will no longer be available anywhere that is required to pay New York state taxes.
Beginning Aug. 12th
- Sexual harassment complaints– New Yorkers will have up to three years to file sexual harassment complaints.
Beginning Sept. 1st
- Hunting and alcohol-the legal limit for hunters to be considered intoxicated will be decreased from .10 to .08.