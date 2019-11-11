Back to the grind: After bye week, Patriots look toward Eagles

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots held a rare Monday practice following their bye week as they prepare for a Super Bowl LII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Safety Patrick Chung was the only big-name player not present for the media portion of practice.

The Patriots, 8-1, are coming off their first loss of the season and continue a run of games against presumed playoff teams. The Patriots hold a one-game lead over Baltimore in the race for the AFC’s top seed.

While the defense has been fantastic all season, Sunday’s loss in Baltimore was the first time the unit was truly exposed. They will try to contain Carson Wentz and the Eagles on Sunday.