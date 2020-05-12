‘Back to the Future’: Drive-in movie theaters prepare to reopen Friday

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Gov. Cuomo included drive-in movie theaters on a list of low-risk business and recreational activities that can reopen starting Friday.

Once the announcement was made, preparations began ramping up at drive-in theaters in the Capital Region.

The Hollywood Drive-In, along with the Malta Drive-In, have been strategizing for weeks ways they can reopen safely.

From spacing cars farther apart to streamlining bathroom use and concession offerings, they’re ready to make the necessary changes to reopen. On Tuesday, the Malta Drive-In and the Hollywood Drive-In said they’re waiting to reopen until they’ve heard from their county health departments on what is expected of them.

The Malta Drive-In says they’re tentatively planning to reopen by the end of the month.

In Glenmont, Jericho Drive-In announced on Facebook they plan to open on Friday with some strict rules in place:

#1 How do I obtain admission to the drive-in?

Head to our website www.jerichodrive-in.com. Click on the Online ordering button. You will be given three choices. Click on TICKETS.

Choose how many adults and or children’s tickets you want to purchase. Click add to cart. Click on the cart icon at the top of the page. Proceed to check out. We accept all major credit cards and Apple Pay and Google pay. you will receive a confirmation email Once you’ve purchased your tickets head to the drive-in and show is your confirmation or just provide us with your last name.

#2 Once I am inside the drive in, how do I buy my favorite snacks/food?

Head to our website www.Jerichodrive-in.com Click on the online ordering button on the top left. Click onCONCESSION. Put all your favorite food/snacks in your cart. Head to the online check out and pay. You will receive a text when your order is ready. Come to one of the concession door is labeled 1,2,3 or 4 and pick up your order.

#3. Can I order ice cream while at the drive-in?

Of course! What would a night at our drive-in be without your favorite ice cream after dinner?

Head to our website at www.JerichoDrive-in.com Click on the online ordering button . Click on ICE CREAM. Order up your favorite treat. Pay for it. Once your order is complete you will receive a text. Come to one of the windows at the ice cream stand to pick up your order.

#4 Will the bathrooms be open?

Yes. As long as it doesn’t become an issue. We are hoping that the bathrooms will be for emergency use only. With that being said… Our bathroom will be no different than any grocery store, big box store or any home-improvement store that is currently open for business. We will clean and sanitize the bathrooms at the beginning of each night, before intermission, after intermission and periodically throughout the night. Although we hope to keep the bathroom visits to a minimum, we do understand what a necessity they can be at one time or another. In order to avoid any issues with the restroom usage please adhere to the following rules…

1. Mask on when entering the restroom.

2. Only two people at a time in the bathroom.

3. Please form a line and keep at least a 6 foot

distance while waiting outside.

4. Wash your hands when finished.

#5. Will I be able to set up chairs/blankets outside my vehicle to watch the movie.

At this time, unfortunately the answer is no. We were given the go ahead to open based on the fact that we are low risk. In order to stay that way, for the time being, you will need to remain in your vehicle at all times (other than to pick up your food or ice cream order, or use the bathroom).

We know that this may disappoint some of you, but for now, this is the way it has to be. We ask that you respect the rules so that we don’t get shut down. We hope this changes soon but for now no one outside their vehicle.

#6 I have an SUV- can I still turn it around and sit/lay in the back?

Yes. You must remain inside your vehicle however, no tailgating.

#7 Do I need to wear a mask?

Yes! Absolutely! Of course! Under every circumstance!

Whether you agree with those in power or not, we as a business have chosen to follow those rules so that we can open. For the safety of our employees and each other you must wear a mask while outside your car for any reason. Please do not ruin it for us or the rest of our customers. It doesn’t matter whether it’s three seconds, 30 seconds or three minutes…put your mask on. Please!

#8 It looks like your entrance has changed a bit, how do I get into the drive-in?

Since our ice cream stand is drive-through service only on the outside, we have re-designed our parking lot and exit and entrance out front to accommodate that. Due to that fact, if you are coming to the drive-in, please use the entrance that is in front of the marquee. Just stay to the right hand side until you pass the ice cream stand parking lot, then the drive-in driveway will open up and you will proceed to the box-office. Please stay to the right and pull up to the box office – give us your name and we will find your ticket order. Once we confirm you have pre-purchased tickets, you may then proceed into the drive-in and find your favorite parking spot.

#9. Garbage.

it has been our policy to provide each customer with a trash bag so that they may use it to dispose of their trash in our receptacles or our dumpster. During this time of Social Distancing we kindly ask you to bring your trash bag that was provided to you directly to our dumpster located behind the snack bar. Please do not dispose of trash in the parking lot or on the field. Or you may take it home with you.

