GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Back to school season is in full swing in the Capital Region. Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear last month to add more new sneakers and hoodies to the growing stack of donations for its Kicks for Kids community project in support of Capital Region youth.

Kicks For Kids is a summer-long initiative launched by Mohawk Honda, DeCrescente Distributing Company and Victory Church to collect new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies for local youth in need. Items donated will be distributed at Pastor Charlie’s annual back-to-school summer celebration, scheduled for August 21.

Donations are still being collected by Mohawk Auto Group and DeCrescente Distributing Company, and can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Mohawk Honda

175 Freemans Bridge Rd Schenectady, NY 12302

Mohawk Chevrolet

639 NY-67

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

DeCrescente Distributing Co.

211 N Main St

Mechanicville, NY 12118