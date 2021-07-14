Back to business: Employers looking to hire pack Albany Job Fair

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Job Fair had more employers looking to participate than ever before. With 73 vendors, the event at the Holiday Inn Express had to expand to an overflow room and even put some recruiters in the hallway to accommodate all of those looking to hire.

“It’s tough. People are still a little afraid maybe to come out and talk to people,” Gerald Hyman, Director of Navy Recruiting for Upstate NY, said. “It’s actually surprising to see a lot of people at the job fair.”

Darcy Knapp, the Event Organizer of the Albany Job Fair, said the turnout for attendees was nearly at pre-pandemic levels. Over 500 job seekers came out to hand out their resumes and meet employers face-to-face.

“Everybody that got furloughed is looking for a job, and with the unemployment ending, you want to hunt now before the competition gets too fierce,” Knapp said.

There was a wide variety of vendors filling every inch of the ballroom and beyond. Companies also offered on-the-spot interviews in the hotel lobby to promising candidates.

News10’s Stephanie Rivas spoke with many attendees at the event, and she asked them why they chose today to seek out a job. Some said the pandemic brought them an opportunity to rethink their path in life.

“It opened up a lot of windows and a lot of time to think about where I was and where I wanted to go,” Justin Perog said.

Many said health concerns and awaiting more widespread use of the vaccine were their main reasons for staying away from the workforce. Others said it felt like it was time to work on the next step after a year and a half of depending on unemployment.

The next Albany Job Fair will be held on October 6, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites in Latham from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.