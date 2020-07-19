Back the Blue Ride & Rally to support law enforcement

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – More than 100 motorcyclists gathered at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Farmington on Sunday morning in support of local law enforcement at the Back the Blue Ride & Rally.

Riders arrived to Geneva at the gazebo by Seneca Lake to continue on with the rally.

In Farmington this morning – a “Back the Blue” Ride and Rally – event organizer says they’ll ride from here to Geneva in support of law enforcement. Looks to be over a hundred people here so far with more still arriving. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Kxse5oZtXg — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) July 19, 2020

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the rally.

