Back the Blue Ride & Rally to support law enforcement

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – More than 100 motorcyclists gathered at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Farmington on Sunday morning in support of local law enforcement at the Back the Blue Ride & Rally.

Riders arrived to Geneva at the gazebo by Seneca Lake to continue on with the rally.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the rally.

