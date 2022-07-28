ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the snowy owlets recently hatched at Seneca Park Zoo has died, zoo officials announced Thursday morning. Two babies hatched at Seneca Park Zoo, one on June 29 and a second on July 4. Their birth marked the first time snowy owlets were hatched in the zoo’s history.

Members of the zoo released a statement after the loss of the baby owl: “We are sad to announce the loss of one of the snowy owl owlets. The remaining owlet appears to be healthy and continues to thrive. Our thoughts are with our Animal Care and Animal Health teams.”