“Baby Shark Live” will be taking a bite out of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (CNN/NEWS10)– “Baby Shark Live!” is swimming into the Capital Region next year. Sorry, parents.

The show based on the popular children’s song is extending its popular tour, playing in more than 70 cities between March and early June. The show will come to the Palace Theatre in Albany on Wednesday, May 27, and it begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. According to the Palace Theatre’s website, tickets start at $31. For more information, including a synopsis of this family-friendly adventure, click here.

If you can’t make it to the show in Albany, it will also be playing in Rochester and Syracuse.