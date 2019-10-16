Baby “Prenups” growing in popularity

NEW YORK (News10) – There is a new trend in parenting. “Baby Prenups” are becoming more popular as parents look to ensure there is an outline of duties. Experts say putting a list of jobs and expectations on paper before a new baby arrives can help alleviate the stress of the life changing event.

“It will impact every area of a couple’s life: finances, work life, morning routines, exercise, sleep schedule, sex life, extended family dynamics and more,” celebrity spiritual and life coach Vanessa Petronelli told GMA.

 A pre-nuptial agreement happens before a marriage.  A baby prenup is not usually a legal document, more of a cute way to explain a contract between two parents made prior to the baby’s birth. Unlike the marriage variety, a baby prenup is more of an organizational/relationship saving strategy that parents tailor to their needs.

