Baby powder recalled over asbestos concerns

(CNN) – Johnson and Johnson is recalling some of its baby powder after it was found to be contaminated with asbestos.

The Food and Drug Administration discovered the asbestos in a bottle of powder purchased online.

In response, Johnson and Johnson issued a voluntary recall for one lot of its powder Friday.

The affected bottles were produced and shipped last year.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found close to the mines used to gather talc.

Johnson and Johnson runs the website, www.factsabouttalc.com, which insists the talc it uses is safe.

The company has lost several multi-million dollar court cases claiming asbestos in its talcum powder causes cancer.