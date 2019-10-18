Baby powder recalled over asbestos concerns

(CNN) – Johnson and Johnson is recalling some of its baby powder after it was found to be contaminated with asbestos.
The Food and Drug Administration discovered the asbestos in a bottle of powder purchased online.
In response, Johnson and Johnson issued a voluntary recall for one lot of its powder Friday.
The affected bottles were produced and shipped last year.
Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found close to the mines used to gather talc.
Johnson and Johnson
The company has lost several multi-million dollar court cases claiming asbestos in its talcum powder causes cancer.