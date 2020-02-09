Baby carriers recalled due to fall risk

(CNN) — Attention parents, around 14,000 baby carriers are being recalled due to faulty buckles which could cause the child to fall out.
The Infantino carriers were sold at Target and Amazon late last year and include the ‘go forward’, ‘flip front’ and ‘up close’ models.
No injuries have been reported.
For more information, visit to the company’s website here.
