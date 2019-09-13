Baby born at 9:11 pm on 9/11, weighing 9 lbs 11 oz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN) — Every year, on September 11th, the entire nation pauses to remember one of the most horrific days in our nation’s history. But for one family in Tennessee, this year, they celebrated a miracle that day.

Christina Brown was born Wednesday on 9/11 at 9:11 pm, weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

“We have a true 9/11 baby,” her father Justin Brown said.

Her mother, Cametrione, was scheduled for a c-section. They got inside the delivery room around 8:55 pm.

“Time was just rollin’ then all of a sudden we heard the ‘wah!’ and next thing you know they called it 9:11 and then they got on the table and all of a sudden, ‘oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11,’” Justin exclaimed.

Even the delivery doctor was shocked by the numbers.

“Oh, I’ve never seen it in 38 years. It’s very rare but very special,” said Rachel Laughlin — Parent Care Coordinator. “It just makes her an even more special little girl than she is.”

She is a new life brought into this world on a day the nation felt such sadness and loss.

“I can remember being in 8th grade when it happened,” Cametrione said.

“I think I was in 9th grade when it happened. So, when I heard the numbers go across, I was like this is, this is weird, it’s crazy,” Justin added.

For now, Christina is in the NICU. She’s getting some extra oxygen after having some minor lung issues, but her parents say she’ll be ok. They can’t wait for the future.

“We’re very excited and can’t wait to bring the new addition to the house,” Justin said.