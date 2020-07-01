Baby Boom! Zoo welcomes five new babies

(CNN) — If you could use a good cuteness fix on this humpday, just pause what you are doing and take a moment to gaze at the ahh-mazing new babies at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.

The zoo has welcomes five new babies this spring including:

A three day old Masai Giraffe calf, how adorable! It is so new, zookeepers do not know the sex yet.

A California Sea Lion pup, that face! It is a girl, and the first sea lion pup to ever be born at the facility.

Two Red Panda cubs, one boy and one girl two weeks old, and they are an endangered species. How cute and cuddly are they?

As well as a baby Gibbon who is about a month old. Awww, look at how it stares up at its mama while nursing!

All but the sea lion pups are endangered species.

The zoo just recently reopened after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

