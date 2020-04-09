Baby animals in the spotlight in Hancock Shaker Village live stream

HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Hancock Shaker Village will live stream a virtual tour of the Round Stone Barn on Facebook live on April 12. Bill Mangiardi, director of farm and facilities, will lead the tour.

The iconic centerpiece of the Village’s campus houses sheep, goats, calves, pigs, chickens, and donkeys. There are several animals that were recently born and more on the way.

Mangiardi, who has worked at the Village for more than 15 years, will provide a colorful account of the animals and their care as he walks through the pens in the barn.

Hancock Shaker Village was slated to open Saturday, April 11 with its popular Baby Animals program, but has pushed the opening back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening is now tentatively scheduled for May 15.

