Baby Animal Days are back at Indian Ladder Farms

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms announced Monday they will be hosting their Baby Animal Days at the farm for kids to come see, pet, and learn about baby farm animals. The event will run from April 1 through May 9.

Indian Ladder Farms says there will be three exhibits that showcase the animals including, the Baby Animal Barn with chicks, turkey poults, ducklings, goslings, bunnies, lambs, goat kids, pigs, and a calf. The Goat Playground with goat kids and goat moms, as well as the new Chicken Café which is home to a flock of chickens where kids can go in small groups to feed the birds.

“We know that Baby Animal Days is a farm fan favorite, and we’re excited to host the

event again this year as the weather is warming up, and families are looking for outdoor

activities to enjoy,” said Laura Ten Eyck, Manager of Indian Ladder Farms. “We love

seeing the smiles on all the parents and children’s faces as they pet and learn about

farm animals.”

The cost is $10 and one adult gets free admission with each paid child admission. Kids under one year of age get in free. Baby Animal Days is open from 9-6, seven days a week. For more information visit Indian Ladder Farms’ website.