COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man with four kids, rising rents, and more expensive groceries got a license plate reading “B1DNSUX.” The controversial plates share his thoughts with fellow drivers.

“I got the license plate because I didn’t like the gas prices. I didn’t like that my rent had gone up. I didn’t like that the food and formula and diapers for my baby had gone up and was becoming harder to find,” said painting business owner Joseph Haig, who reports being hurt by increased costs. “I blamed the current administration.”

“I did think it was funny,” Haig said. “I also didn’t think it would get approved. It was kind of like a joke to the teller that was doing the paperwork. And she said, ‘Spell it out.’ So I wrote it on a piece of paper, and she laughed, and she gave me a paper copy.

“For three weeks I didn’t think the hard copy was ever going to come—and then,” Haig said with a grin, “it came.” Most people like the license plate, he said, and it’s a good talking point.

“Very few negative feedbacks compared to the positive feedback,” he said. “It makes my day every time somebody gives me a thumbs up. … I’ve even had somebody get out of a car at a Wendy’s and pound on my window and tell me that he loved it.”