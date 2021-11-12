Ayshawn Davis to be honored Monday, November 15 in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A tree and plaque will be placed in memory of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in Troy’s Old Sixth Avenue Park on Monday, November 15. Davis was shot and killed on September 13, 2020.

The youngest of five children, Davis’s parents, Latoya Alston and Tarence Davis, told NEWS10 that he was a good, intelligent, and thoughtful kid who wanted to help the homeless.

“That’s my baby out of five; it’s not fair. It’s not fair. They shouldn’t have done that to him even though he wasn’t supposed to be out there. I don’t understand how could someone be so careless,” his mother said.

“Whoever did this — you killed a young angel that didn’t even get to his full potential, yet. I can’t even speak on it. I can’t even hear my own son’s voice anymore when I wake up. There’s nothing in this world that can replace his love and how he was,” his father said.

Davis’s family will be joined by Mayor Patrick Madden, Steven Bouchey, and other local officials. Troy said Bouchey coordinated the dedication which will take place at 9 a.m.