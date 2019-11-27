Award-winning TV producer considers reopening Amsterdam movie theater

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Five years have passed since PFOA was discovered in the drinking water in Hoosick Falls. It was one of the first places in the nation that PFOA popped up, a discovery that sounded the alarm for the entire state and the nation to set higher standards for the chemicals that have been linked to cancer.

The companies held responsible for the contamination released their latest report on permanent drinking water solutions for the village in November. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation gave NEWS10 ABC a tour of key sites in the village to show the progress that has taken place and the work that still needs to be done.