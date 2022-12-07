RENSSELAER N.Y. (NEWS10) — Illusive Restaurant and Bar is getting noticed for its elevated pub fare—from juicy bacon burgers to spice-infused wings. The Chef and Owner, Joseph Ventrice, brought his unique flavor combinations to the News10 kitchen and revealed some recipe details to News10’s Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Illusive Restaurant and Bar received the People’s Choice Award at Capital Wing Wars in November for their “Capital Cajun” garlic parm wings. In 2021, Illusive was named a top-four finalist for “Top Burger” by the New York Beef Council.

The restaurant is located at 3 Ferry Street in Rensselaer and offers dine-in services, curbside pick-up, and delivery options.