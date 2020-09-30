Award-winning Cooper’s Cave pub to close indefinitely in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An award-winning Glens Falls pub and restaurant is set to close its doors on Sunday. Cooper’s Cave owner Patty Bethel blamed the move on the coming cold weather, COVID-19 rules limiting capacity to 50 percent and a “lack of governmental restaurant funding.”

Although there are no firm plans and no date has been set for reopening, the restaurant will be back “when conditions permit,” according to a Facebook post.

Cooper’s Cave first opened its retail shop at 2 Sagamore Street in 1999, and will remain open, selling the company’s craft beer, soda and ice cream cakes. The restaurant came along in 2009, and shares part of the same building at 2 Sagamore Street.

“We sincerely thank our family, staff and both new and long time patrons for your business and your understanding during this trying time.” Patty Bethel

Cooper’s Cave’s restaurant has won a number of accolades, including 2020’s “Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award” and Restaurant Guru’s award for “Best Takeaway Food in Glens Falls.”

The retail shop will remain open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The business also operates a soft serve ice cream window, located along the Warren County bike path, which has already stopped serving for the season.

LATEST STORIES