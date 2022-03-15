KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Humane Association, located in Kingston, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing a dog in Sand Lake. State Police officials announced the new reward Tuesday.

On March 4, New York State Police were contacted by a community member after they found a dead dog near the power lines off Stewart Lane in Sand Lake. Police said the dog appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

The investigation into the alleged murder is still ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigator Adams at State Police Schodack at (518) 754-7702.