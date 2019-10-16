Avoiding online shopping scams

(NEWS10) – Shopping from has made consumer life so much easier, products are now just a click away and we can avoid fighting crowds and lines at retail locations. For your online safety, you should be cautious about what sites you visit. There are thousands of websites out there that provide false information and might redirect you to malicious links, giving hackers access to your most valuable data.

You may spot that perfect deal that looks “too good to be true” prompting you to say yes but be careful because that great deal is probably not what it seems.

Here are some things to look out for when you’re shopping online: