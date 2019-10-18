Avoiding online love scams

(NEWS10) – The Federal Trade Commission sued the online dating giant Match Group on Sept. 25. The group owns OkCupid, Tinder and PlentyOFish, popular online dating apps used by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. The FTC claims that Match.com applied a looser standard for preventing non-subscribers from seeing messages from potentially fraudulent accounts than it did for its paying customers. As a result, these non-subscribers could be encouraged to sign up for paid accounts on the service due to this extra inbound interest.
Users soon realized upon signup, customers would either see a “fraudulent communication” or a notice that the profile that expressed interest is “unavailable” depending on where the company was at in its fraud review process, the complaint said. In so doing, the FTC claims, Match risked customers “falling victim to a romance scam or other form of fraud.”
So what are some ways to protect yourself from an online “Love” scam?
- On Social Media, make sure you know the person before accepting a friend request. Be wary of accounts that only have a few photos and no mutual friends.
- Keep the conversation on the dating site. Scammers phish for victims everywhere they can and tend to like to use one app for all of their communications.
- Don’t overshare, you could be giving a potential scammer fodder for gaining their trust.
- Check the photos on the account. You can use the Google Image search to see if their pictures are being used somewhere else or are stock photos.
- See if their messages appear somewhere else. Scammers tend to use a script, check the messages in a search engine to see if the same or similar messages are popping up in other places.
- If you suspect something isn’t right, ask for your romantic interest to video chat. Scammers will not want to live chat and do not want you to see their real face, this is a great way to smoke out any potential fraud.
- Verify where a picture was taken, if the person claims they are from say California but most of their pictures are from New York City, this may be a red flag.
- Don’t send money to online strangers, as much as they may seem like they are going through a tough time, this is the number one way romance scammers get money. If you don’t send money their messages get more desperate as time goes on if you do send money they ask for more.
- Ask your friends or family for a second opinion. If you are suspicious of something ask someone you trust to look over everything and give you advice.
- If you suspect you may be the victim of a romance scam, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center you could help someone else avoid this type of scam. Also, the FBI suggests you contact your bank and credit card providers to freeze any accounts that could be compromised.