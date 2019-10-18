Avoiding online love scams

(NEWS10) – The Federal Trade Commission sued the online dating giant Match Group on Sept. 25. The group owns OkCupid, Tinder and PlentyOFish, popular online dating apps used by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. The FTC claims that Match.com applied a looser standard for preventing non-subscribers from seeing messages from potentially fraudulent accounts than it did for its paying customers. As a result, these non-subscribers could be encouraged to sign up for paid accounts on the service due to this extra inbound interest.

Users soon realized upon signup, customers would either see a “fraudulent communication” or a notice that the profile that expressed interest is “unavailable” depending on where the company was at in its fraud review process, the complaint said. In so doing, the FTC claims, Match risked customers “falling victim to a romance scam or other form of fraud.”

So what are some ways to protect yourself from an online “Love” scam?