Avoiding fire or carbon monoxide during chilly North Country seasons

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures are already dropping in the North Country at the beginning of the fall season.

This means that more individuals are turning on the heat in their homes, apartments, and offices. As heaters are turned on for the first time since spring, there are increased risks of fires or carbon monoxide.

Local emergency management remind all that one of the biggest ways to prevent fires or exposure to carbon monoxide is through working detectors.

According to Director of Fire and Emergency Management in Jefferson County Joseph Plummer, these detectors could help save lives in the event of a fire or gas emergency.

“People are turning on their furnaces and people might not have maintained their furnaces, or problems have developed over the summer while people have not used their furnaces that could start fires,” stated Plummer. “Or even worse, any fossil fuel device will produce carbon monoxide when it burns.”

Plummer reminded all that the gas carbon monoxide is both colorless and odorless, but also remains deadly for humans to breath in.

To avoid such incidents, he emphasized the importance of having at least one working carbon monoxide detector within a home, apartment or office. Additionally, to ensure that batteries are working and up-to date.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention encourages homeowners to install a carbon monoxide detector outside, or near, every bedroom.

Additionally, the CDC recommends an annual inspection of oil and gas furnaces to check for leaks or fire hazards, and never using a generator inside a home, apartment, or office.

Watch the full interview with Director of Fire and Emergency Management above.

