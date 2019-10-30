Avoid drowsy driving as Daylight Saving Time ends

(NEWS10)– We turn our clocks back one hour this weekend, and officials are reminding you to not drive tired.

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 3. While having that extra hour is nice, it might also cause you to stay up a little later. New York State DOT is reminding you to get plenty of rest before getting behind that wheel.

The State Department of Health sharing the signs of drowsy driving:

Forgetting the last few miles you have driven

Drifting or swerving between lanes

Yawning repeatedly

Struggling to keep your eyes open

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms of drowsy driving, pull into a well-lit area and take a 20-minute nap, according to the State Health Department. Adults should get at least 7 hours of sleep, while teens should snooze for up to 10 hours.

Visit the National Sleep Foundation to learn more about drowsy driving as well as the groups who are most at-risk.