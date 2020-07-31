Avoca man charged with raping girl for over a decade released on $500 bail

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — Matthew Kapp, 46, of Avoca has been charged after an investigation into the alleged rape and sexual conduct against a minor female over a 10 year period, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

The misconduct was reported on July 22, 2020 and it’s alleged that the conduct happened at a residence in Avoca.

Kapp was charged with first-degree rape, a class B Felony, and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, also a class B Felony.

Kapp was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released on $500 bail.

