Aviation Mall to host state-run COVID-19 vaccine site open Friday

The former Sears will become a state-run COVID-19 vaccine site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, N.Y.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Less than two weeks after one New York-run COVID-19 vaccination site was set to come to the town of Queensbury, a replacement for that site was announced Wednesday at the Aviation Mall.

The office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced appointment sign-ups were open at ten more vaccination sites around the state, including inside the former Sears at the mall on Aviation Road, near Northway exit 19.

The site replaces a previously-announced location at 50 Gurney Lane, off Exit 20. That site was officially designated by the state early on, and already had tents up.

Sam Fuld from the New York Department of Health said in an email that the reason for the change came down to direction from the Biden administration to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on May 1.

“Not only does this new location provide additional flexibility to expand capacity in the future to accommodate the increasing number of eligible New Yorkers, but it is a convenient location right off the Northway and has sufficient parking,” Fuld said.

The site will give out its first doses on Friday, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, located at the east end of the mall.

Those eligible can make appointments using the state website, or by calling New York’s vaccination hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

“New York needs to be ready for the next increase in supply, and these sites located throughout the state will help bring residents and their families peace of mind and get us a step closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring a sense of normalcy,” Cuomo said in a release. “This has been an incredibly difficult year and we have more work to do, but the state is making progress vaccinating New Yorkers and reopening our economy.”

The Queensbury site is the only newly announced site in the Capital Region of New York. Previously, residents seeking vaccines from the state were being sent to areas such as Albany, Plattsburgh and Potsdam.

This story may be updated through the day.