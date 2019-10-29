Aviation mall to host emergency drill Tuesday morning

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The largest shopping center in Queensbury is hosting an emergency preparedness drill Tuesday morning.

The Aviation Mall is working with local law enforcement to help train employees and store owners on how to react in the event of an emergency.

The drill will emulate a realistic scenario for those who work at the mall, security officers and first responders. It’s hosted by the Warren County Sheriffs, West Glens Falls EMS and the Warren County Office of Emergency Services.

The emergency preparedness exercise will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to last 3 hours.

Shoppers will not be allowed inside the mall until after the drill ends at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.