One dead, 8 displaced after overnight fire in Scotia
Aviation Mall to host Drive-Thru Food Pantry held by Salvation Army

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Salvation Army is set to hold their first Drive-Thru Food Pantry on Monday, April 27, in the parking lot of Aviation Mall, to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pantry is set to open at 10 a.m. and run until supplies run out, according to a post on the Salvation Army Facebook page. The pantry is running in cooperation with Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The Salvation Army has also worked to get food to those in need by offering at-home delivery of pre-packaged food boxes to areas of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. Those in need can set up delivery via a virtual food pantry on the group’s Facebook, or can call at (518) 792-1960.

