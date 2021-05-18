Aviation Mall to allow vaccinated shoppers without masks starting Wednesday

Black Friday shoppers line up outside Bath & Body Works at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, N.Y.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pyramid Management Group, owner of the Aviation Mall, announced on Tuesday that the mall would begin allowing shoppers fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to shop without a face mask.

The announcement follows CDC and state guidance on mask use for those vaccinated.

“Hats off to all those who have done their part in bringing the difficulties of the past 15 months closer to an end and to all of our guests who have been fully vaccinated,”

However, mall management wrote in a statement that mask use is still encouraged, especially as rules at individual stores may not be the same as those decided by the mall itself.

The change goes into effect on Wednesday, May 19.