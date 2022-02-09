QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Aviation Mall has decided to drop its indoor mask mandate for businesses in accordance with the State’s decision. Beginning Thursday, February 10, Mall shoppers will no longer be required to wear a mask.

Aviation Mall said it will continue to abide by all state requirements to ensure that visitors enjoy the

safest possible environment. In addition, guests are reminded some individual venues may still require

masks for everyone as individual businesses may rule differently with their decision.