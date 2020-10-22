Aviation Mall cancels annual trick-or-treat event this Halloween

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall has canceled their annual trick-or-treat event for this Halloween, citing COVID-19 safety concerns.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make”, stated James Griffith, general manager of the mall, in a news release Thursday. “However, the well-being of our community and retailers is our number one priority, and given the nature of this event, we would be unable to adhere to social distancing and non-essential gathering guidelines.”

The event has been held for the community for the last 45 years. Children in costume were invited to collect candy through the mall and participate in a costume contest by JC Penney.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said her department supported the decision.

“We appreciate our partners at Aviation Mall being responsible and proactive and

having a desire to keep our community safe,” added Jones.

Warren County has not put a ban on trick-or-treating this Halloween, but has put out advisories as to what is and is not deemed coronavirus-safe.

