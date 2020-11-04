Aviation Mall adjusts hours for holiday season, Black Friday

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall announced Wednesday that new hours would be instated this holiday shopping season, with COVID-19 precautions still kept in mind.

Marketing Director Teresa Hanley said in a release that many of the mall’s tenants were following a larger trend, with many choosing to extend deals usually planned only for Black Friday. Many of those deals will instead be spread throughout the next two months.

“We are seeing the early deals and shoppers and are encouraged by many of our tenants’ plans to

break up the traditional, one-day-only, Black Friday rush,” said Hanley. “The spreading-out of

sales and deep discounts throughout the entire holiday season should help minimize lines and

crowds. The deals to be had will be bigger than ever and available earlier than ever.”

Aside from holidays themselves, weekday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall has decided to close for Thanksgiving. That and Christmas Day are the only two holidays the mall is set to close.

“If the challenges of the pandemic have taught us anything, it is the value of time with family,” Hanley said. “It is our hope that our guests, tenants and on-site staff will be able to spend additional time with their loved ones and re-charge during the most active shopping season of the year.”

The mall is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday, and opens at 8 a.m. the following Saturday.

It’s not the first change the Aviation Mall has made to usual holiday plans. Last month, their annual trick-or-treat event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Visit the mall online for a complete list of holiday shopping guidelines.

