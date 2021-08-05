Averill Park women arrested after entering home and destroying and stealing property

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 1, New York State Police arrested Sabrina Tedesco, 42, of Averill Park, for entering a home while no one was home and damaging multiple items, and stealing their debit card and phone charger.

Tedesco was charged following an investigation into a domestic dispute at a Sand Lake residence on July 31. She was arrested the day after she allegedly entered the victim’s home on August 1.

Charges:

  • Grand Larceny 4th degree (Felony)
  • Two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th degree (Misdemeanor)
  • Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Tampering 3rd degree (Misdemeanor).

Tedesco was transported to SP Sand Lake for processing and was released on an appearance ticket for Sand Lake Town Court on a later date. The victim was provided with a full stay away order of protection.

