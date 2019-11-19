Averill Park teammates celebrate college commitments together

Jess Haskin, Kelsey Wood, and Syd Haskin (from left to right) pose for a picture at Tuesday’s college signing ceremony.

Three Averill Park seniors celebrated their college commitments in a ceremony at the high school Tuesday afternoon.

Kelsey wood will play basketball at Sacred Heart. She says she felt “at home” when she visited campus. It was one of 11 visits she took when searching for the perfect fit.

“I felt like I really belonged there,” Wood said, “and it was the only school I got that feeling at.” She has been a part of four straight Section 2 championship basketball teams.

Last season, sisters Syd and Jess Haskin joined Wood as teammates. Apart from basketball, the twins have helped the Warriors win two soccer titles and a pair of softball championships. Syd and Jess will stick together, both committing to play soccer at Merrimack.

It wasn’t their intention to go to the same college, but the coach at Merrimack recruited the two as a package deal, and they’re happy it worked out this way.

“I think it’s really cool that we’ll be able to keep playing together and to have each other just to like fall back onto if we need each other,” Jess shared. They’re on the fence about rooming together, but because they share a room now, they think it might be time to make a change.

All three girls were thrilled with taking this important step in their athletic careers amidst family and friends.

“It was just an exciting day,” Syd explained. “It sealed the deal. It was great that everyone came out to support us.”