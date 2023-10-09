AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – By day, she’s a sophomore at Averill Park High School, but by night, she’s living a double-life as an actress. Vika Grovenger is showing her peers and adults that it’s never too early to chase your dreams.

At only 15, Vika has been busy juggling school work and acting. She has appeared in major campaigns, as well as an extra in primetime television shows. She’s been an extra on HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Law and Order.

Vika credits her early start in pageants for preparing her for life now. From interviews to on-camera acting, the experience has helped her gain confidence in many areas of her life.

“She’s just the perfect example of a very humble, sweet young lady who is doing exactly what she wants to do outside the classroom and inside the classroom,” said Mrs. Engel, her 9th grade English teacher.